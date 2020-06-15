Moped Collided With Stationary Vehicle - Serious Crash, Christchurch Southern Motorway - Canterbury
Monday, 15 June 2020, 8:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
involving a moped on Christchurch Southern
Motorway.
The moped collided with an unoccupied
broken-down vehicle on the side of the motorway, near the
Annex Road underpass about 6.40am.
Both eastbound
lanes are open, however westbound traffic is reduced to one
lane.
