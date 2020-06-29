Police Recover Tent Stolen From Covid-19 Testing Centre
Monday, 29 June 2020, 4:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Counties Manukau Police have recovered a tent that was
stolen from the Botany Covid-19 testing centre during Alert
Level 4.
The tent was stolen in the early hours of
31st March 2020.
Extensive enquiries at the time
failed to locate the missing tent.
As a result of
detailed forensic analysis, Police were able to identify a
person of interest.
This week, Police carried out a
search warrant at a Highland Park address.
The stolen
tent was located on the property and has been returned to
its rightful owners.
A 51-year-old man has been
summonsed to appear in the Manukau District Court next week
where he will be facing a burglary charge.
Senior
Sergeant Anson Lin says Counties Manukau East Police are
pleased to had recovered the tent and hold the alleged
offender to account following what has been a dedicated
effort by Police
staff.
