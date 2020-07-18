Motorists Are Asked To Avoid The Area - Serious Crash - Tirau Road, SH 1, Cambridge - Waikato
Saturday, 18 July 2020, 4:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious
two-vehicle collision on Tirau Road (State Highway 1)
Cambridge.
Police were notified at 4:04 this
afternoon.
Initial indications suggest two people have
serious injuries and two others have moderate
injuries.
Traffic will be diverted and motorists are
asked to avoid the
area.
