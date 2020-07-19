Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Housing Development Gets Underway In Flaxmere

Sunday, 19 July 2020, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

A vacant section of unused Hastings District Council land that has been sitting idle in Flaxmere is about to become a building site for much-needed housing.

In 2018, council started considering what could be done with the 1.8ha piece of land, particularly the potential for it to be used for housing.

This week, work will begin on the development, which comprises 17 houses and two lots have been put aside for 18 social/transitional houses.

The land sits between Flaxmere Ave, Kirkwood Rd and Tarbet St, and this council project is the first of a number of housing initiatives to get underway across the district to address the housing needs of the community.

Over the last year a key focus has been on facilitating and enabling the provision of homes for Hastings people, and this has been supported by Central Government investment towards more housing in Hastings.

Council has continued to work with a variety of agencies, including Kainga Ora, Te Puni Kokiri and Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga to progress housing consents.

Across the district sites are being investigated for a mix of social/transitional housing, affordable homes, and conventional homes.

During the year construction began on the Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga Waingakau housing project in Flaxmere, an initiative that is a collaborative partnership with council.

Although activity slowed down during the COVID-19 crisis, work has continued on freeing up appropriate land for greenfield residential subdivision and infill development across the district.

To help protect the district’s fertile growing soils, this year saw a variation made to the proposed Hastings District Plan to make it easier to build residential units in the inner city.

Another variation to the district plan also occurred to provide for the increasing accommodation needs of seasonal workers in the district, allowing for worker accommodation to be built in the light industrial and general industrial zones at Omahu and Irongate.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said Council was focused on providing homes for our people and working hard on providing long-term housing solutions for the community – especially those families living in motels or struggling to find emergency accommodation.

“We are working with the likes of Kainga Ora to provide transitional/emergency housing, to provide affordable housing, and to free up appropriate land to build other conventional housing.

“Getting the Tarbet St subdivision underway is a major milestone and we will remain focused on progressing other developments in the coming months.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mainstream Media’s Romance With Judith Collins

Crikey. It feels like the media and Judith Collins should just get a room and be done with it. Such has been the commentariat’s love affair with National’s new leader – she’s a “warrior queen” according to one take - that Collins would have been applauded whatever she did in yesterday’s reshuffle of her caucus line-up. Keep in mind that these reshuffles are routine events. Every new leader (Todd Muller included) has done one. No big deal. Not this time, though. There would be promotions, there would be demotions. Allegedly, the reshuffle was giving the warrior queen yet another chance to stamp her mark.. More>>

 

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Unveils Clean Energy Plan

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

ALSO:

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>

Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 