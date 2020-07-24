Work Navigator At Te Manawa Launching Tuesday 21 July

Te Manawa is launching Work Navigator – a free service to help with your job search and employability.

From Tuesday 21 July, Te Manawa’s friendly staff can help you with practical information to support you in your search for work or a change in career. Whether it is finding information about training and development opportunities, exploring a new career path or help with applying for a job, Work Navigator is here for you.

Some of the things we can help with include, building your CV and cover letter, creating online job seeker profiles and submitting job applications. We’ll also connect you with skills development, education and training courses.

Work Navigator has computers for dedicated job searching, free WiFi, free printing of CVs and job applications and free online training courses to help you build your skills.

Te Manawa Centre Manager Margo Athy says “The Te Manawa team are really looking forward to supporting people in our community gain confidence, skills and resources with their job search.”

“Anyone is welcome, whether you are just starting out in the workforce, keen to upskill in a different area of the job market or have been effected by job loss or redundancy. Work Navigator has a whole bunch of free services and resources to help you navigate your way through job searching and to boost your employability. Our staff at Te Manawa are looking forward to assisting you to take your next career steps with confidence” she says.

Alongside the Work Navigator drop-in sessions are two free work readiness courses provided by Literacy Aotearoa, the 10 week courses begin from Monday 20 July. There will be 2 course options - a 2 hour a week course will focus on CV and job seeker profile creation, as well as interviewing tips, developing your confidence, employment skills. Whilst an extended 8 hour a week course will include the above topics plus computer skills, numeracy, financial literacy and more.

For more information about Literacy Aotearoa’s Work Readiness Programmes at Te Manawa or to register, email: info.c2@literacy.org.nz or phone 0800 678 910

Drop in to Work Navigator in Te Ara Tapuwae Creative Space, Level 1, Te Manawa

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am – 2pm during term time. Te Manawa is opposite the Northwest Shopping Centre, on the corner of Te Pumanawa Square and Kohuhu Lane.

For help outside of these times, call us on 09 377 0209 or email us at temanawa@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz for an appointment.

