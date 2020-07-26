One Person Has Died Following A Crash On Barrington Street - Update: Christchurch - Canterbury
Sunday, 26 July 2020, 8:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on Barrington
Street in Spreydon, Christchurch.
Diversions remain in
place at the intersection of Cobham Street and Barrington
Street, and at Bewdley Street and Barrington
Street.
