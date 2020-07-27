Fatal Crash On Great North Road, Henderson

Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a single vehicle on Great North Road in Henderson.

Police were called to the scene at 4.52pm after the vehicle had reportedly rolled.

Sadly, despite medical assistance being provided, the vehicle's occupant has died at this scene.

Great North Road is currently closed between Edsel Street and Newington Road.

Traffic is also being diverted from the roundabout at Glendene, at the intersection of Great North Road and Te Atatū Road.

The Serious Crash Unit is enroute to the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays this evening while a scene examination is carried out.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

