Fatal Crash On Great North Road, Henderson
Monday, 27 July 2020, 5:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a
single vehicle on Great North Road in
Henderson.
Police were called to the scene at 4.52pm
after the vehicle had reportedly rolled.
Sadly,
despite medical assistance being provided, the vehicle's
occupant has died at this scene.
Great North Road is
currently closed between Edsel Street and Newington
Road.
Traffic is also being diverted from the
roundabout at Glendene, at the intersection of Great North
Road and Te Atatū Road.
The Serious Crash Unit is
enroute to the scene.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays this evening while a scene examination is carried
out.
The road is expected to be closed for some
time.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Once the government’s wage subsidies run out and the Covid job losses really kick in, there could – conceivably – be a role for the armed forces in soaking up some of the unemployed, especially among Māori. Here, and in other countries, the armed forces and Police have long been a magnet for jobseekers during economic hard times. “The NZ Army is the NZ’s largest single employer of Māori,” Victoria University academic Dr Maria Bargh wrote (p5) in her 2016 book A Hidden Economy, “with approximately 22% of all personnel being Māori.” Other figures currently put that figure closer to 16% but, either way, it is significant... More>>