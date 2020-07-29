One Person Has Died - UPDATE: Serious Crash On State Highway 1, Riverlands - Tasman

Police can now confirm that one person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Riverlands, Marlborough.

Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sheffield St around 1.30pm.

Another person has sustained minor injuries.

State Highway 1 still remains closed and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area, if possible.

