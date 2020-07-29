One Person Has Died - UPDATE: Serious Crash On State Highway 1, Riverlands - Tasman
Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 5:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm that one person has died following
a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Riverlands,
Marlborough.
Police were alerted to the two-vehicle
crash near the intersection of Sheffield St around
1.30pm.
Another person has sustained minor
injuries.
State Highway 1 still remains closed and
traffic management is in place.
Motorists are advised
to expect delays and avoid the area, if
possible.
