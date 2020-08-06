Update - Cordons Stood Down Following Chartwell Incident
Thursday, 6 August 2020, 12:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the Chartwell Shopping Centre in
Hamilton has reopened and cordons are no longer in place
following an incident this morning where explosive devices
were located.
No further items of concern have been
located following a comprehensive search of the area by
Police.
A detailed update will be provided to media at
the press conference at 2.15pm at the Hamilton Central
Police
Station.
