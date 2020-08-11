Serious Crash, Whanganui - Diversions In Place After Serious Crash - Central

Diversions are in place after a serious crash north-west of Whanganui, in which there are thought to be serious injuries.

The crash between a ute and a truck happened on State Highway 3 at in the intersection with Rapanui Road, around 6pm.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Blueskin Road to the north, and Montgomery Road to the south of the crash scene.

More information will be released when available.

© Scoop Media

