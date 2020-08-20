Dirty Dog Event Cancelled

With the recent changes to the COVID-19 alert levels in New Zealand, Waikato District Council and Hamilton City Council regret to announce that the Dirty Dog 2020 challenge has been cancelled.

“We’re disappointed to make this decision but given the current alert levels and no certainty of what will happen in the coming days, Dirty Dog cannot go ahead as planned on 12 September 2020,” says Hamilton City Council Animal Education and Control Manager Susan Stanford.

The event, which last year attracted over 300 dogs and their owners, is a popular annual fixture on the councils’ animal control calendars.

“While we were looking forward to delivering this event again, the health and wellbeing of our communities is our top priority,” says Waikato District Council Animal Control Team Leader Tracey Oakes.

“We do however look forward to bringing back Dirty Dog next year and hope you and your pooch will join us for this much-loved event.”

All those who have registered and paid for Dirty Dog 2020, will be contacted shortly regarding the refund process.

