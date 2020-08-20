Dirty Dog Event Cancelled
Thursday, 20 August 2020, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
With the recent changes to the COVID-19 alert levels in
New Zealand, Waikato District Council and Hamilton City
Council regret to announce that the Dirty Dog 2020 challenge
has been cancelled.
“We’re disappointed to make
this decision but given the current alert levels and no
certainty of what will happen in the coming days, Dirty Dog
cannot go ahead as planned on 12 September 2020,” says
Hamilton City Council Animal Education and Control Manager
Susan Stanford.
The event, which last year attracted
over 300 dogs and their owners, is a popular annual fixture
on the councils’ animal control
calendars.
“While we were looking
forward to delivering this event again, the health and
wellbeing of our communities is our top priority,” says
Waikato District Council Animal Control Team Leader Tracey
Oakes.
“We do however look forward to
bringing back Dirty Dog next year and hope you and your
pooch will join us for this much-loved event.”
All
those who have registered and paid for Dirty Dog 2020, will
be contacted shortly regarding the refund
process.
