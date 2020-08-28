Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Media Release: Kāpiti Businesses Remain Resilient

Friday, 28 August 2020, 10:56 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Kāpiti businesses remain confident about their own prospects, but national and regional confidence is less certain as Covid-19 re-emerges in Auckland.

The Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce recently surveyed members about Business Confidence between the 3rd and 14th of August, which included the transition up Covid-19 Alert Levels.

Jacinda Thorn, Chair of the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce says it’s encouraging to see local businesses remain hopeful about their own prospects. Survey results revealed 26% of respondents felt their own business outlook was better for the next 12 months, while 46% expected it to be the same and 28% worse.

Uncertainty around Covid-19 has had an impact with 72% of respondents stating their expectations for the NZ economy were moderately or substantially worse for the next 12 months, and 54% said the same for the regional outlook.

“It’s reassuring to see our local members are keeping the faith in their businesses; resilience is going to be vital over the next 12 months - we all need to be prepared to move up and down Covid-19 Alert Levels.

“The good thing now is that we’ve been here before and know what we need to do to look after our businesses and staff. We need to be realistic and expect to move up and down Alert Levels until the virus is controlled,” says Jacinda Thorn.

Businesses were also asked about their top barriers, 22% of respondents said consumer behaviour and 20% said Covid uncertainty were barriers.

Angela Buswell, local business owner of Superminx, says her business spans two regions, the Horowhenua and Wairarapa, and says while the landscape changes every day, her business is stable.

“This has been helped by the Buy Local campaigns, Regional Economic Development grants, government subsidies and local council help. Since 1 August we have seen a slight downturn; however, this is a seasonal factor more than anything.

“Going into the next season, I have been alerted to difficulties in China with manufacturers seeing a massive worldwide downturn and closing their factories for up to two months. This will have a big impact on our relatively small sector here in NZ. I still feel we are working in a volatile business environment,” says Angela Buswell.

Jacinda Thorn says the recent announcement that Transmission Gully is due for completion in September 2021 is positive news and comes at a crucial time.

“The news has lifted confidence. While we aren’t cutting the ribbon yet, news like this provides us with more certainty, which is important for people to invest in their businesses and our region,” says Jacinda Thorn.

The next Business Confidence Survey will take place in November, after the 2020 General Election.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

 

