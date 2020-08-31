Mayor Goff Urges People To Follow The Rules As Auckland Moves To Level 2

Mayor Phil Goff is today reminding Aucklanders that the length of time the city is in COVID-19 Alert Level 2 depends on how well the rules are followed.

“We’ve got a system in place to stop the spread of transmission, but the system only works if people follow it. Complacency is the real enemy and we all need to do our bit,” says Phil Goff.

“While most Aucklanders have been good about sticking to the rules, some haven’t been so disciplined and that’s not great.

“We want to move back to Level 1 as soon as possible, so please, wear a mask when you go out, don’t attend gatherings of more than 10 people and follow good hygiene practices.

“If you’re using public transport, you must wear a mask or face-covering.

“Currently the end date for Level 2 hasn’t been set, and while we still have community transmission, that makes sense. In order to break the chain of transmission, we need to continue to follow the rules. This is the best way to protect yourself, and just as importantly, those around you.

“Wear a mask, wash your hands, don’t go to parties and use your common sense.

“Level 2 means more freedoms, so let’s use it well. Please continue to support your local shops and businesses – they need our help more than ever.

“We’ve beaten COVID before and together we can do it again.”

