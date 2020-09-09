Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Watercare Granted Two Consents For Waikato River Water

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 8:28 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Two consents granted by Waikato Regional Council mean Watercare can continue to maximise the amount of water it can treat for Aucklanders now and into the future.

In the past week Waikato Regional Council, Watercare, Auckland Council and Waikato-Tainui have signed a relationship agreement, with Waikato River Authority to consider it over the next few days, committing all parties to work together to protect the river and the people it provides for in both the Waikato and Auckland regions.

With the river currently above median flow, Watercare already has consents to take 175 million litres a day (MLD) from the river, which is the maximum its Waikato Water Treatment Plant in Tuakau can currently treat and deliver.

An application Watercare lodged in May for an additional 100 MLD has now been granted by Waikato Regional Council. It enables Watercare to take the extra water between May and September (inclusive), and at other times of the year when the river is above median flow.

Waikato Regional Council has also granted the consent under which Watercare can use the 25 MLD shared by Hamilton City Council.

“This is a real example of local solutions being created by local people,” said Waikato Regional Council chief executive Vaughan Payne.

“My staff have been working closely with Watercare on a workable resolution since late last year. It’s good to see Watercare engaging well with tangata whenua, which has enabled this significant progress to be made in line with two actions identified in the relationship agreement,” Mr Payne said.

Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram said while the 100 MLD application was lodged in May this year, work to prepare the application began in November 2019.

“We lodged the application for a seasonal take of 100 MLD to give us confidence to invest in infrastructure that will enable us to treat more water from the Waikato River.

“With this consent in place, we are able to move full-steam-ahead with building an additional treatment plant on our existing site in Tuakau.”

The consent covering the 25 MLD allocation Hamilton City Council is sharing with Watercare on a temporary basis means Watercare can continue to treat up to 175 MLD at the current plant year-round, regardless of the river flow.

Mr Payne said a robust process has been followed in preparing this consent.

“We needed to agree a process which would give the public and other water users confidence that Watercare’s agreement with Hamilton City Council didn’t result in more water being used than was actually available.”

Mr Jaduram said the agreement with Hamilton City Council is particularly valuable to Aucklanders in the short-term, as the city recovers from this year’s drought.

“Our total dam storage level is currently 67 per cent, where normally it would be nearing 90 per cent at this time of year. We are working hard to bring on new water sources for Auckland by Christmas. To be able to use the extra 25 MLD from Hamilton City Council regardless of river flow puts us in a strong position over summer, when water consumption traditionally goes up.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

According to Business NZ, over 97% of New Zealand firms employ only 20 or fewer staff. One of the political myths about such firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise. A myth, right? And not only because New Zealand is regularly rated as the easiest place in the world to do business. In Australia, there any number of compliance requirements – from payroll taxes to GST exemptions – not faced by business here... More>>

 

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 