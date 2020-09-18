Missing Person, Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 18 September 2020, 8:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for sightings of a Tauranga woman
and her vehicle.
Rebekah Storey, 29, was reported
missing on Wednesday 9 September.
Her vehicle — a
Suzuki Swift, registration CWD620 —was found abandoned in
Waioeka George, between Opotiki and Gisborne, Wednesday
afternoon.
Police and Rebekah’s family have serious
concerns for welfare.
Anyone who may have seen Rebekah
or her vehicle is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting
file number
200909/2598.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more