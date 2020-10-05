Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Recognition For NZ Forestry’s Highest Achievers In 2020

Monday, 5 October 2020, 6:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Institute of Forestry

The New Zealand Institute of Forestry (NZIF) has announced the winners of its prestigious 2020 awards. In what has been an exceptionally difficult year for many, the forestry sector remains a significant contributor to the New Zealand economy. NZIF President James Treadwell says the industry is working hard to thrive with the unique challenges of 2020. But according to Treadwell “We’re fortunate with our high-calibre industry professionals who set the standards for others to aspire to. The NZIF relishes the opportunity to celebrate with ‘the best of the best’ and to proudly champion the recipients of NZIF’s awards.”

This year’s recipients are acknowledged for their diverse range of skills and experience. From hard graft and commitment at grass roots level, to high level policy planning and execution, and academic leadership. 2020’s New Zealand forestry ‘heroes’ are Bruce Manley, Julie Collins and Adrian Loo. The NZIF has also appointed two new Fellows, Bill Liley and Dennis Neilson.

The highest honour in New Zealand forestry is the Kirk Horn Award, which is the oldest science award in New Zealand. This biennial prize recognises a person for their outstanding contribution to the forestry industry at large.

Bruce Manley receives the 2020 award in recognition for the major impact he’s made from a lifetime’s work as a researcher and educator. This has culminated at the University of Canterbury where Professor Manley is the Head of the Forestry school. Highly respected by students and industry members alike, under his leadership, the forestry faculty has developed into a thriving hub of good practice and innovation, which bodes well for the future of the industry.

The NZIF Forester of the Year is a highly coveted prize which rewards a person for their outstanding contribution to the forestry sector within the year. The 2020 recipient is Julie Collins. Collins has demonstrated exemplar leadership, excellence and personal integrity in her work within the industry for decades. Using her impressive body of high-level policy planning expertise, Collins today heads Te Uru Rākau, the government Forestry Agency. She ensures a strong voice for forestry within government and is a key supporter of diversity in the industry, giving her time freely to inspire others.

The Prince of Wales Sustainability Cup recognises the achievements of an outstanding young forest professional who is highly engaged in the principles of sustainable forest management. This year’s recipient is Adrian Loo. Performing exceptional forestry management work, he is an environmental manager working with the 1BT program to encourage new planting. Loo works hard to focus landowners on diversification of land use through the addition of exotic and native forests. He is dedicated to growing the estate in an environmentally sustainable way and actively promoting these concepts to others. A founding member of Future Foresters, young Loo is already strongly committed to inspiring others to focus on the wise use and conservation of forests and their ecosystems.

