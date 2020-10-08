Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Acknowledge IPCA Report

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Statement to be attributed to Canterbury District Commander, Superintendent John Price:

Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority that the actions of Police in relation to an incident in which a pedestrian was killed by a fleeing van driver in New Brighton were appropriate and in keeping with their duties.

On the afternoon of 7 August 2019 Police officers undertaking a patrol in Avondale identified a wanted person in a car and signalled for the driver to stop.

The driver failed to stop and police followed the car with lights and siren activated.

The fleeing driver subsequently abandoned the car in New Brighton after running over a road sign and coming to a stop.

One of the occupants of the fleeing car fled on foot before unlawfully taking a van parked up a driveway, reversing at speed and then colliding with a Police vehicle.

The Police vehicle which was struck followed the van for a matter of seconds before the fleeing van collided with pedestrian, Dean Amies.

The van continued along Shaw Road at speed.

The Police officers stopped to assist Mr Amies who died at the scene.

Police officers in a third Police vehicle, not knowing Mr Amies had been struck, were also nearly hit by the van and attempted to catch up to the vehicle before abandoning their efforts due to the dangerous manner the van was being driven.

The van was found abandoned later that day.

The van driver was located and arrested nine days later.

He was convicted of manslaughter and is serving a term of imprisonment.

It is important we take this opportunity to once again acknowledge the tragic loss of life of Mr Amies and the difficult time his family and friends have experienced in the year since his death.

This was a frightening and totally unpredictable situation created and heightened by the erratic behaviour of the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Our Police staff were confronted with a fast-moving and dynamic situation where they had to make split second decisions in demanding circumstances to ensure the safety of all people using the roads.

Both the intent and subsequent actions of our Police staff on that day were to prevent harm on the road.

The responsibility and culpability ultimately sits with the driver of the fleeing vehicle who chose to use the vehicle in such a manner that it became a weapon.

This fatal crash is a sad reminder to us all that dangerous behaviour on our roads can lead to the death or injury of innocent people.

The one thing we want, and repeatedly ask, is that everybody must understand if they’re signalled to stop by Police, they should pull over and stop.

It is inexcusable to put anyone else’s life at risk.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Debate, And Beyond

It really hasn’t been a good week for Judith Collins to be wheeling out her Little Me impression of Donald Trump, yet the similarities have been striking. There’s been (a) the need to project an image of strength above all else (b) the interruption laden, mockery-laced debating style (c) the making of policy on the hoof (d) the tendency for the rest of the National “team” to learn about new policy after Collins has announced it (e) the lip service to Covid safety precautions amid passionate declarations about the overwhelming need to re-open the economy… And last but not least (f) the repeated, unlikely expressions of religiosity. Unlikely because Trump and Collins had spent most of their lives without ever seeming beforehand to be the natural champions of the religious right... More>>

 

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 