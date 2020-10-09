Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Joint NZSIS And GCSB Media Statement: Success At New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards 2020

Friday, 9 October 2020, 5:51 pm
Press Release: NZIC

The Directors-General of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) and Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) have welcomed the success of the intelligence agencies today at the New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards 2020.

The NZSIS and GCSB won the overall Westpac Supreme Award, as well as the Partners Life Emerging Award and the Rainbow Tick Training and Development Award.

“I am incredibly proud of our success today which is a demonstration of how seriously we take creating a diverse, inclusive intelligence community,” says NZSIS Director-General Rebecca Kitteridge.

“Not only do we welcome those who want to make New Zealand a safer and more successful country, but we also welcome the diversity they bring.

“This diversity - whether it is in thinking, perspectives, sexual orientation or gender identity - is vital to our mission.

“Our unique security environment means our staff are usually unable to publicly acknowledge where they work.

“This makes it even more important that we create an inclusive working environment which enables people to be themselves and allows them to flourish,” says Ms Kitteridge.

GCSB Director-General Andrew Hampton says the awards are a testament to the work of the intelligence agencies in creating an inclusive environment.

“It is especially important that our agencies reflect the communities we serve given we undertake much of our work in secret. A key part of this is ensuring that we attract, value and listen to people from the Rainbow Community,” says Mr Hampton.

“We are very proud of our achievements in this area because we must attract a diverse range of people if we are to be truly effective.

“We are working hard to ensure inclusiveness and acceptance of the Rainbow Community is embedded throughout the intelligence agencies, and we are committed to continuing this work.” said Mr Hampton.

