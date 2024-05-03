Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Friday Update: Missing Fishermen In Taiharuru

Friday, 3 May 2024, 10:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Numerous resources are being deployed in Taiharuru today, as searching continues for two missing fishermen.

The men were reported missing just before midnight on 1 May, after failing to return from fishing on rocks earlier in the day.

Searching is resuming today, including the Police National Dive Squad being deployed to the area.

Yesterday, we were aware of some private jet skis in the search area.

While Police appreciate the wider public’s support in the search for these men, we are asking the public to stay away from the search area.

This is for the safety of our dive squad and to not impede the professional staff and volunteers in their work.

We continue to acknowledge the support of our partners who are deploying resource to the area.

Coastguard Tutukaka volunteers are assisting the dive squad today, with Northland Coastguard Air Patrol also conducting the search from the sky.

The Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol SAR Squad is also deploying two IRBs to assist the search.

Together, we are all working to locate these men and we will continue to provide updates.

