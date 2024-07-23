Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Backing Mental Health Services On The West Coast

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 12:14 pm
Hon Matt Doocey
Minister for Mental Health

Construction of a new mental health facility at Te Nikau Grey Hospital in Greymouth is today one step closer, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey says.

“This $27 million facility shows this Government is delivering on its promise to boost mental health care and improve front line services,” Mr Doocey says.

“It is a privilege to be in Greymouth to be part of the very first stages of a project which will ensure the people living on the West Coast get the mental health services they deserve.

“Budget 2024 saw an uplift of $7 million approved to ensure the new mental health facility could proceed.

“This new build will improve the quality of specialist mental health services here on the West Coast by providing a modern space that support contemporary models of care.

“The facility will be a welcoming whare, with six beds, whānau spaces, flexible therapy rooms and a specially designed functional outdoor courtyard to enable a connection with nature.

“The new design approach recently won two awards in Christchurch as the facilities helped create an environment that supports mental wellbeing by creating homely spaces.

“Providing support earlier and preventing people from reaching the point where they need inpatient care is one of my priorities, however we know there will always be people who require specialist inpatient services. It is vital we continue to deliver on improving our mental health infrastructure, so people get the high level of care they need, irrespective of where they live.”

The construction of the building is to begin in the coming weeks with completion expected by late 2026.

Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

