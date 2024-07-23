NZ Support For Sustainable Pacific Fisheries

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

New Zealand is committing nearly $50 million to a package supporting sustainable Pacific fisheries development over the next four years, Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones announced today.

“This support consisting of a range of initiatives demonstrates New Zealand’s commitment to assisting our Pacific partners to further develop and maintain the healthy and productive fisheries that are at the core of the region’s prosperity and sustainability,” Mr Peters says.

“It also addresses some recommendations from New Zealand Parliament’s inquiry into illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing by supporting better capacity and capability for monitoring and combatting illegal fishing.”

Mr Jones has announced the package at a regional ministerial fisheries meeting in Honiara, and says the support is important for Pacific nations’ resilience and sustainability.

“Fisheries are vital to the Pacific, the main source of revenue by far for some countries, and New Zealand has long supported their success. We have a long-standing commitment to the region, and this funding package addresses critical next steps for our Pacific partners,” Mr Jones says.

“New Zealand is promoting increased regional co-operation to counter changing patterns attributed to climate change, which will force a large proportion of tuna stocks out of the exclusive economic zones of some Pacific countries that rely on the catch for revenue.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Region-wide responses are increasingly important to sustain and improve the benefits of Pacific tuna,” Mr Jones says.

Mr Peters says New Zealand is proud to continue its long-standing collaboration with all four of the implementing partners: the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency, the Secretariat of the Pacific Community, the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission and New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

The Sustainable Pacific Fisheries portfolio package includes:

Support for country capacity and capability ($19.48m)

Support for regional capacity and co-ordination ($16.49m)

A new phase of MPI-led fisheries training programme, Te Pātuitanga Ahumoana a Kiwa ($7.15m)

Supporting data monitoring through the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission ($4.63m); and

Programme support ($948k)

Mr Jones is in the Solomon Islands this week attending the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Committee Ministerial and Regional Fisheries Ministerial.

© Scoop Media

