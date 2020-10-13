Investigation Following Assault, Rangiora
Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An investigation is underway after an assault in Rangiora
last night which left a man seriously injured.
Police
were called to the White Street address about 8.30pm after a
report of disorder.
On arrival a man was found with
serious injuries and was transported to hospital.
A
scene examination is underway at the property and Police are
speaking to a number of people, working to establish the
circumstances of what has occurred.
Police would like
to hear from anyone who may have information about the
incident or those involved.
Anyone who can help should
call 105 and quote file number 201012/3622.
You can
also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on
0800 555
111.
Less than convincingly, Judith Collins says that if elected to govern, she would not be enacting any of the austerity measures and welfare cuts advocated by her Act Party partner. Yeah, sure. Because the National Party that hand-wrapped and gifted the Epsom electorate to the Act Party in several elections doesn’t ever do deals with Act, right? In reality, Paul Goldsmith, National’s shadow Finance Minister, shares more in common with Act’s libertarian views than he does with say, the moderate economic policies that Bill English used to espouse... More>>