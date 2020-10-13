Investigation Following Assault, Rangiora

An investigation is underway after an assault in Rangiora last night which left a man seriously injured.

Police were called to the White Street address about 8.30pm after a report of disorder.

On arrival a man was found with serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

A scene examination is underway at the property and Police are speaking to a number of people, working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident or those involved.

Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 201012/3622.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

