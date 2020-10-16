Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Train Passengers In For A Smoother Ride

Friday, 16 October 2020, 10:38 am
Press Release: KiwiRail

KiwiRail's project to repair and replace tracks around the Auckland Metro network is ramping up with the arrival of a grinder machine to re-surface worn rails.

Grinders are commonly used to maintain tracks by smoothing out the railhead surface and correcting its shape, thereby extending the lifespan of the rails.

KiwiRail has identified about 100km of rail within the Auckland network that urgently needs repairing and replacing. Teams have been brought in from around the North Island to get the job done and have been focusing on new rail while awaiting the arrival of a grinder from Australia, which is now ready to start work.

"Our goal is to create the best track conditions to match train wheels and to reduce damage and fatigue caused by rolling contact between wheels and rails," says KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer Todd Moyle.

"Our focus is to get this project completed as quickly as possible with minimal disruption for passengers.

"Grinders travel at 3km per hour and the work will be carried out at night. We know this may, unfortunately, cause some disruption for our corridor neighbours and we apologise in advance for this."

A typical 300m long curve will take about an hour and half to complete and a turnout will take around two hours.

"The work we do now means we have better control over fatigue cracking that may occur," Mr Moyle says.

To prevent the same problem re-occurring, a more intensive maintenance plan for Auckland's rail network will begin once the current remediation programme finishes early next year.

"When we regularly use the grinder we can increase the life of the rail, and on our busiest lines we need to grind about every 3-4 years."

Additional machines will arrive in November and December to accelerate the Auckland metro grinding programme.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some Electorates To Watch On Saturday Night

On the eve of Election Day, Judith Collins can claim that she has done exactly what she was chosen to do: namely, she looks like she’ll save some of National’s caucus furniture. The party may currently be polling in the low 30s, but under Simon Bridges or Todd Muller it seems safe to assume that it would have been down ten points lower right now, and close to the rock bottom hit by the party in 2002... More>>

 

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 