Minister Parker Urged To Consider Ending The Private Sale And Use Of Fireworks

One of the first emails in Minister David Parker’s inbox today is a request to end the private sale and use of fireworks in New Zealand.

The minister has been provided with a copy of the briefing that has been endorsed by:

SPCA

SAFE

New Zealand Veterinary Association

Local Government New Zealand

Auckland Council

Tūpuna Maunga Authority

Auckland Zoo

Dr Chris Eichbaum

Gareth Hughes

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, Wellington City Council

The group is seeking an urgent meeting with the minister to advocate for a ban on the private sale and use of fireworks.

Councillor Cathy Casey says,

“We just can’t continue to ignore the harm that fireworks cause to people, animals and the environment. The new Government must take urgent action to ban their private sale and use. Until they do, every bang from a firework could be the trigger that causes a child to be injured, a horse to bolt, a dog to be terrorized, a nesting bird to abandon its eggs or the start of a fire in one of our precious maunga. New Zealand has had enough.

Councillor Fa’anana Efeso Collins says,

“Fireworks displays should be public and celebrate what New Zealand finds important. Councils have a role in holding public firework displays so that our community can still enjoy the spectacle while keeping every person and animal safe.

