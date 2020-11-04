Serious Crash - SH 36, Oropi - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 9:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are the scene of a serious crash on State Highway
36 (Pyes Pa Road), Oropi.
Emergency services were
alerted to the truck vs car crash between Turner St and
Whataroa Rd at around 8:52am.
An update on injuries
will be provided when able.
A helicopter has been
dispatched.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
The road is blocked and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
