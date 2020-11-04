Serious Crash - SH 36, Oropi - Bay Of Plenty

Police are the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 36 (Pyes Pa Road), Oropi.

Emergency services were alerted to the truck vs car crash between Turner St and Whataroa Rd at around 8:52am.

An update on injuries will be provided when able.

A helicopter has been dispatched.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

