Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Amaltal Is Considering Appealing Against Guilty Verdict

Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 8:31 am
Press Release: Amaltal Fishing Company

Amaltal will likely appeal the guilty verdict to a single charge under the Marine Reserves Act 1971, ruled by Judge Reilly last week.

Amaltal spokesperson Tony Hazlett says the company acted lawfully and liability for the actions of the skipper who mistakenly acted against company policy should not be attributed to the company. The skipper has apologised to both the company and the court for the mistake.

"Amaltal will likely appeal the judge's ruling," says Hazlett. "Amaltal takes the sustainability of the marine environments where we fish seriously, and do notcondone fishing in closedareas in any circumsta nces. Thatis why we providethorough training andin-depth ongoinginstruction of skippers and crew. This is our responsibility, and we did this for this skipper. We provided him with all the resources and equipment necessary for fishing lawfully, including maritime charts, copies of fisheries laws, regulations, electronic navigation equipment and regular compliance training.

"Meanwhile, the skipper also had a Catch Plan for the trip and it was his responsibility to determine exactly where to fish and to ensure the vessel operates legally once at sea," said Hazlett. He has admitted and apologised for the mistake and for acting in error against company policy and instruction. There should not be attributed liability to Amaltal."

Background

The charge against Amaltal relates to an incident in March last year. The fishing vessel Amaltal Mariner started a tow outside the Hikurangi Marine Reserve and the skipper then accidentally crossed the line into the reserve whilst fishing. The fishing in the restricted area was very brief, just 12 minutes, with only $489.00 worth of fish caught. No benthic organisms were caught during the incident.

On 27 May this year, the Amaltal Mariner's skipper was fined $15,525 after pleading guilty earlier this yearfor unintentionally fishingin the reserve.The skipper has alsoapologised to the company for his mistake.

Amaltal pleaded not guilty to a charge under the Marine Reserves Act 1971. Its defence was heard by Judge Reilly in the Nelson District Court in August.

Amaltal will be making no further comment.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Amaltal Fishing Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s Reshuffle, Pfizer’s Vaccine & Trump’s Non-exit Strategy

Good to hear there is at least one Covid vaccine in the pipeline, and that Pfizer is claiming a 90% level of efficacy for it. In National Party circles, there is an even higher level of certainty that Judith Collins will not be leading National into the 2023 election, so yesterday’s choice of Shane Reti as her deputy had a mirage-like quality to it. In time, we all know this team will dissolve and fade, as if it had never been... More>>

 

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Benefits: Green Party Backs Calls By New Zealand Charities To Lift The Benefit By Christmas

The Green Party supports calls by 40 welfare and poverty organisations to increase income support payments to help lift families out of poverty before Christmas. Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The Christmas period should be a time ... More>>

ALSO:

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Selects Strong Leadership Team

Judith Collins has been reconfirmed as Leader of the National Party, with Dr Shane Reti selected as the party’s new Deputy Leader. Both were selected unopposed following a Caucus meeting in Wellington today. “It is an enormous privilege to be reconfirmed ... More>>

Government: COVID-19 Vaccine Progress Encouraging

News today from Pfizer and BioNTech that they have had promising results from COVID-19 clinical trials of a vaccine is encouraging, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said. More>>

ALSO:


Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 