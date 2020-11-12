Serious Crash, SH 23 - Waikato
Thursday, 12 November 2020, 10:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
SH 23 between Whatawhata and Raglan.
A truck has
rolled and one person has been transported to hospital in a
serious condition.
The crash was reported to Police
around 8:30am.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
SH 23 is expected to be closed for several
hours and diversions are in place at Te Pahu Road and
Waitetuna Valley
Road
