Household Saving Only Just Positive
Friday, 20 November 2020, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
New Zealanders are spending almost everything they earn,
with only about $700 million in household saving in the
March 2020 year, slightly less than in 2019, Stats NZ said
today.
“That’s the equivalent of each occupied
household, numbering 1.79 million in New Zealand, earning
about $412 more a year than they spend,” national accounts
senior manager Paul Pascoe said.
“After the global
financial crisis in 2008/2009 the household saving rate
picked up sharply for a few years, but more recently
household saving has been relatively low. Income is
increasing but spending has been rising even faster for the
past seven years.”
But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>