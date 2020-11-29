SH 32 Re-open Following Serious Crash - Bay Of Plenty

28 November

SH 32 between Tihoi and Marotiri has re-opened following a serious crash, which occurred around 8:05pm.

One person was reported to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Police thank motorists for their patience while the road was closed.

