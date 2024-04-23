Anzac Day Special To Ngāi Tahu

Anzac Day holds a special place in Ngāi Tahu hearts due to the many whānau members, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country.

The Whakapapa unit at Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu is honouring those who served by bringing their stories to life.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Whakapapa Manager Arapata Reuben says Anzac Day is a day to reflect on the bravery and selflessness of those who served.

“We’re committed bringing the lives and deaths of our tīpuna into our living memory. We want to acknowledge our veterans and honour their sacrifices. Kei wareware tātou – Lest we forget.”

Arapata Reuben explains says his team has identified at least 50 Ngāi Tahu WWI soldiers and is looking for whānau to come forward to help tell their stories.

The iwi unit published a book – He Rau Mahara – in 2017, which tells the remarkable history of 270 Ngāi Tahu soldiers who served in WWI. It is an anthology of stories told through interviews with soldiers’ whānau, personal letters, diary extracts, and newspaper articles.

He Rau Mahara translates to ‘memories’, while ‘Rau’ is te reo Māori word for 100, a fitting acknowledgement given the book was published at the centenary of the Great War.

Since its publication and the launch of an accompanying website, at least 50 Ngāi Tahu WWI soldiers have been identified.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Whakapapa Manager Arapata Reuben says whānau of WW1 soldiers started getting in touch not long after the book was published.

“We were getting calls from whānau asking: ‘Why isn’t my Pōua in the book?’ We sort of expected that because iwi affiliation was not listed on the enlistment forms of the soldiers.”

Another boost in identifying Ngāi Tahu WWI soldiers came through the Ministry of Defence granting access to its nominal rolls.

“We’re going through those rolls and matching names to our register of iwi members. We have identified another 100 soldiers who potentially could be of Ngai Tahu descent,” says Arapata Reuben.

He says that with such a high number of soldiers already identified and more to be confirmed, a second edition of He Rau Mahara is a possibility.

“Right now, we’re looking for whānau of these soldiers to help us tell their stories, so we’re putting the list of names out to see what comes of it.

“He Rau Mahara is a treasure trove; it’s a taonga. It brings the lives and deaths of our tīpuna into our living memory. We’re committed to acknowledging all our veterans; to remember and honour their sacrifices. Kei wareware tātou – Lest we forget.”

Arapata Reuben says if a new edition of the book was published it would do more than tell those stories.

“We want to address questions like why did we fight an enemy we’d never seen before, on land that wasn’t ours, for a cause that wasn’t ours? Why did our men sign up so fervently?”

Background

The He Rau Mahara project was initiated to coincide with the New Zealand First World War Centenary, 2014-2019. Undertaken by the Whakapapa Unit at Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, He Rau Mahara brings together nearly three years of research into the remarkable history of Ngāi Tahu and New Zealand’s contribution to The First World War.

He Rau Mahara translates as ‘memories’. The word ‘Rau’ is te reo Māori for 100, a fitting acknowledgement for centennial commemorations.

He Rau Mahara commemorates these unsung heroes and their stories, considered ordinary for the tens of thousands of New Zealanders, who served during WWI. He Rau Mahara provides context to the war's events on the international stage and on the home front, so that we may begin to understand what our tīpuna went through in their darkest hours.

Website: He Rau Mahara.

Video: He Rau Mahara Project (youtube.com)

List: Recently identified Ngāi Tahu WWI soldiers (Anzac Day: Kei wareware tātou)

Do you know any of these men? We are looking for relatives, who may be able to help us piece together their stories. Get in touch at whakapapa@ngaitahu.iwi.nz.

ADAMS, John Taiuru Te Rongo

ADAMS, William Campbell

ARTHUR, John (II or III)

BISHOP, James Henry

BLACKIE, Herbert William

COOK, John

CROSS, B.G.H.

CROSS, Frederick

DUTTON, EDWIN

FAULKNER Charles Roy Simon

FLINT Charles Lewis

HARVEY Harry Wade

HIRST, Charles Edgar Dallas

HUDSON, Thomas Edward

HUNT, Charles North

LINLEY, Lewis Frederick

MCGREGOR, James Gould

MCGREGOR, Robert Edward

McNAUGHTON Robert

NEWTON, I

STEWART, William Alexander Clarke

TOPPING, James Alexander

TINDLE, Richard Francis TINKHAM, Kenneth Tully

VALENTINE, Archibald

VALENTINE, Arthur Victor

VALENTINE, Charles

VALENTINE, Peter James

VALENTINE, William Sampson

WADDEL, George Roxby

WHAITIRI, M

WILLISON, Lancelot Douglas

WIXON, Arthur Edmund

WILSON, Alexander John

WILLS, Robert William

WHITE, Eric James

WHITE, Cecil Courtenay

WYBROW, Thomas

