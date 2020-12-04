Taranaki Police Seek Terrence Riddle
Friday, 4 December 2020, 5:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Taranaki Police are asking for the public’s help
locating Terrence Riddle, who has a warrant out for his
arrest.
Riddle, 31, is thought to be in the New
Plymouth area.
Anyone who sees him should not approach
him, but instead call Police on 111, quoting file number
201111/2801.
You can also give information anonymously
through Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
