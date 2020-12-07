One Arrested Following Selwyn District Search Warrants

Today, Police including members of the Armed Offenders Squad and Police Dog Section, carried out a search warrants at a Mongols MC address on Main Road South, Burnham in Canterbury.

A second search warrant targeting the group was executed by the Christchurch District Organised Crime Group on Rolleston Drive, Rolleston.

The search warrants targeted a core group that are alleged to be involved in the importation, distribution and manufacture of illicit drugs throughout Christchurch.

While further searches and arrests cannot be ruled out, so far today Police have located and recovered approximately $6,000 cash, a stolen vehicle and a loaded semi-automatic .22 calibre firearm.

Police have arrested one person for breach of bail.

The man, aged 45, will appear in Christchurch District Court today.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are not in a position to comment further.

