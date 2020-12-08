Name Release And Witness Appeal – Bluff Highway Crash

Police can now release the name of the man who died in a crash on SH 1 (Bluff Highway) near the Waimatuku Bridge, Woodend on 5 December.

He was 81-year-old Giovan Vincent Anthony De Croos, of Invercargill.

Police offer our sympathies to his family and friends.

Mr De Croos was the single occupant of a Nissan Tiida which was found crashed off the highway at 10:25pm.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the crash investigation Police are appealing for any information from people who were travelling between Bluff and Invercargill between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

In particular, Police are also appealing for any sightings of a light blue Hyundai Sonata Saloon.

Anyone who has any information about this vehicle, or who saw it driving on the Bluff Highway on Saturday night is asked contact Police on 105 quoting file number 201206/7823.

We also ask that anybody who has any information about this incident which may help Police with our investigation, to please get in touch.

