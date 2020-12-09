Police Make Arrest Over Serious Incident At Auckland Bar
Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 3:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a man in connection with a serious
incident at Dr Rudi's Rooftop bar in the early hours of
Sunday morning.
This afternoon, Auckland City Police
arrested a 25-year-old man without incident.
The man
will be facing a number of firearms-related charges and is
due to appear in the Auckland District Court
tomorrow.
As this matter is now before the Court,
Police are unable to comment
further.
