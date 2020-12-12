Hillsborough Vegetation Fire - Update Three

Helicopters are assisting ground crews as they work on a fire in Christchurch’s Port Hills.

Emergency Services were first called about the fire at about 11.10pm yesterday evening.

An aerial survey of the fire ground found the fire has burnt through about 15 hectares.

Residents evacuated from Port Hills Road still can’t return to their properties, while those from Avoca Valley Road can. No more evacuations are currently planned.

Area Commander Dave Stackhouse says the flyover looked positive.

"Our crews did a fantastic job stopping the fire from spreading up the hills and potentially impacting homes.

"Our priority this morning is to keep it within the area with have currently contained it to.

"The weather is on our side, with only light winds forecast, this should help us in our work throughout today," Mr Stackhouse says.

© Scoop Media

