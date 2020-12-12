Update: Port Hills Scrub Fire

Police is continuing to assist Fire and Emergency New Zealand following a scrub fire on the Port Hills overnight.

Emergency services were called to the area shortly after 11pm.

Around 40 houses were evacuated overnight on Port Hills Road, Avoca Valley Road and Gilders Grove.

Port Hills Road remains closed, however all residents that were evacuated are now able to return to their homes.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing, however Police do not believe there is any link to the vegetation fires which occurred in the Port Hills in the early hours of Wednesday 9 December.

Police would like to thank residents affected by the fire for their cooperation throughout the evacuation process.

