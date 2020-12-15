Invercargill Police Investigating Shots Fired In Waikiwi

To be attributed to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:

Invercargill Police are appealing for information after a firearm was discharged at a residential address in Waikiwi last night.

Police received multiple calls from members of the public after at least five shots were heard in Kildare View at around 11pm.

Fortunately nobody was injured, however we know this kind of incident is very unsettling and concerning for our community.

We want to reassure our local residents that the address involved does appear to have been specifically targeted.

There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public.

Witnesses have reported seeing an older, four-door vehicle leaving the area shortly after the shots were heard, heading in a northerly direction.

Police are interested in any further sightings of a vehicle fitting this description in the area around 11pm.

An investigation is also under way into a vehicle fire in the vicinity of Mabel Bush Hall on Mill Road North at around the same time and Police are considering if these two events are related.

Scene examinations are currently under way at both locations.

Anybody with information that could assist our enquiries, including any concerns about suspicious behaviour in the two areas, is urged to contact Invercargill Police via 105 and quote file number 201215/9524.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

