Update 3 - 2pm: Clifton Fire

We were first called after receiving multiple 111 calls at about 11.30am.

Around a dozen appliances, ground crews and four helicopters have been working on the fire.

A number of road closures are still in place and around 16 houses have been evacuated.

An aerial (helicopters) attack is still taking place and we expect our crews to remain on site overnight.

We would appreciate it if the public could please stay away from the area.

