Update 3 - 2pm: Clifton Fire
Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
We were first called after receiving multiple 111 calls
at about 11.30am.
Around a dozen appliances, ground
crews and four helicopters have been working on the
fire.
A number of road closures are still in place and
around 16 houses have been evacuated.
An aerial
(helicopters) attack is still taking place and we expect our
crews to remain on site overnight.
We would appreciate
it if the public could please stay away from the
area.
