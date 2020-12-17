Name Release – Water Incident, Anaura Bay

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a water incident at Anaura Bay north of Gisborne on Sunday 13 December.

He was 48-year-old Temanawa Wiremu Peawini of Gisborne.

Our thoughts are with his whānau and friends at this time.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

