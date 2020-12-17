Name Release – Water Incident, Anaura Bay
Thursday, 17 December 2020, 7:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a water incident at Anaura Bay north of Gisborne
on Sunday 13 December.
He was 48-year-old Temanawa
Wiremu Peawini of Gisborne.
Our thoughts are with his
whānau and friends at this time.
His death has been
referred to the
Coroner.
