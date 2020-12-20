State Highway 2 Closed In Wairarapa Following Crash - Wellington
Sunday, 20 December 2020, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 between Carterton and Greytown in the
Wairarapa is closed following a crash earlier today.
A
car collided with a tree at 11.20am.
The driver, the
sole occupant of the car, has been airlifted to Wellington
Hospital in a critical condition.
The road remains
closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the crash
scene.
Motorists in the area are asked to delay travel
or take alternative routes wherever
possible.
