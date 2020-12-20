Serious Crash, SH 3, Westmere, Whanganui District - Central
Sunday, 20 December 2020, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at
the intersection of State Highway 3 and Watt Livingstone
Road, Westmere, Whanganui.
The crash, between a car
and a motorcycle, occurred at 12.30pm.
Initial
indications are that at least one person has suffered
critical injuries.
Diversions are being put in place
and motorists are asked to follow the directions of
emergency services staff at the
scene.
