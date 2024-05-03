Arrests Made After Hutt Valley Bus Robberies

Hutt Valley Police have arrested two youths following the robbery of four buses in less than a week.

The incidents happened over six days from Wednesday 17 April, and each occurred at the same High Street bus stop, near Athlone Crescent North, between 6pm and 8pm.

The drivers were assaulted during the incidents, but thankfully only received minor injuries, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd says. Cash boxes with minimal amounts of money were taken.

“I want to thank members of the community for the vital pieces of information they provided, allowing us to identify the suspects and hold them to account for their alleged offending.”

He hopes the arrests will be a relief to the bus drivers involved, and their passengers. “Everybody deserves to be able to do their work and go about their day without being made to feel unsafe.”

The two youths are aged 15 and 16 and are due to appear in the Hutt Valley Youth Court on Wednesday 8 May 2024.

As the case is before the court, Police are unable to comment further.

Note:

Earlier information suggested there had been five bus robberies. Subsequent enquiries have identified four.

