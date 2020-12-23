UPDATE: 3pm - Ship Fire At Napier Port

Firefighters will be opening the hold of the ship tomorrow morning (Thursday 24 December). The hold has been closed since last Friday (18 December) to give it time to cool down.

A drone will also be used to assist the fire crews. The ship will moved to a different area of the Port so that firefighters can complete this operation.

While this is underway, there will be an exclusion zone of 500m around the ship. This exclusion zone is within the Port boundary.

The investigation into the cause and origin of the fire remains ongoing. It is likely that this will take some time to complete.

We are working with Napier Port, Maritime NZ, Transport Accident Investigation Commission and the ship company.

