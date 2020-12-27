SH 29A Reopens Following Crash - Bay Of Plenty
26 December
SH 29A between Mt Maunganui and Maungatapu has reopened following a crash earlier this evening.
One person was injured in the crash and was transported to hospital in a serious condition.
SH 29A between Mt Maunganui and Maungatapu has reopened following a crash earlier this evening.
One person was injured in the crash and was transported to hospital in a serious condition.
In October, the public rewarded the government for the way it has steered New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis this year, and rightly so. The Labour-led government’s handling of the pandemic was not only the year’s top political accomplishment but - almost certainly – there are New Zealanders alive at Christmas time this year who would not have been if there had been a National government in office. That’s not an ideological point. Judging by their early response to the crisis, National would have almost certainly not gone in so early and so hard. The reality is that there would have been a human cost if economic wellbeing had been given more emphasis, early on... More>>
Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>
Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022
The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>
Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao
An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>
Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20
The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>
Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission
Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>
Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers
Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>