Homicide Investigation Launched In Christchurch
Friday, 1 January 2021, 12:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme:
Police were
notified of a man taken to Christchurch Hospital this
morning with critical injuries, he has since died.
As
a result Police have now launched a homicide investigation
and working to determine the circumstances of the
death.
Anyone with information that may assist Police
is asked to contact 105, quoting file number
210101/6148.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
More
information will be issued when it becomes
available.
In October, the public rewarded the government for the way it has steered New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis this year, and rightly so. The Labour-led government’s handling of the pandemic was not only the year’s top political accomplishment but - almost certainly – there are New Zealanders alive at Christmas time this year who would not have been if there had been a National government in office. That’s not an ideological point. Judging by their early response to the crisis, National would have almost certainly not gone in so early and so hard. The reality is that there would have been a human cost if economic wellbeing had been given more emphasis, early on... More>>