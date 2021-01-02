Update: Arrests Made In Christchurch Homicide
Saturday, 2 January 2021, 7:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police has arrested and charged two people in relation to
the death of 46-year-old Kane Alan Wayman in Christchurch
yesterday.
A 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman
will appear in the Christchurch District Court
today.
This is a tragic event and our thoughts are
with Mr Wayman's family.
The investigation is
continuing to determine if any other people are
involved.
Scene examinations are underway and will
continue in the coming days.
Anyone who has not come
forward with information is asked to contact Police via 105
and quote file number 210101/6148.
Information can
also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
--- Detective Senior Sergeant Joel
Syme
