Update: Arrests Made In Christchurch Homicide

Police has arrested and charged two people in relation to the death of 46-year-old Kane Alan Wayman in Christchurch yesterday.

A 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman will appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with Mr Wayman's family.

The investigation is continuing to determine if any other people are involved.

Scene examinations are underway and will continue in the coming days.

Anyone who has not come forward with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 210101/6148.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

--- Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme

