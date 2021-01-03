Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Otago Heavy Rainfall Update #2 From Emergency Management Otago

Sunday, 3 January 2021, 11:39 am
Press Release: Emergency Management Otago

l

Issued on behalf of Group Controller Matt Alley at 0830.

Proceed with Caution on Otago Roads

Holidaymakers planning to return home, or resume their vacation and travel further in Otago today are advised to check road conditions before they set out.

Emergency Management Otago Group Controller Matt Alley said that three state highways remained closed in the region as of 8am, with numerous local roads also affected by surface flooding, slips, washouts and debris.

MetService has cancelled the heavy rain warning for coastal Otago, though rain is forecast to continue through the day and MetService has also assessed there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms this afternoon that could cause localised downpours and flash flooding.

Mr Alley said he had been in touch through the night with the Otago Regional Council’s floodwarning team, who are monitoring the impact on several rivers in the Central Otago, Clutha and Dunedin districts, and with local councils about the effects on their services and roads. As well as roading issues, some councils had also issued Boil Water notices for communities whose water supplies had been affected by the flooding.

“As people look to resume their travels this morning, we recommend they check the roading conditions before they leave, respect all road closure signs and detours, and allow extra time to navigate their way to their destination.”

Highway closures:

SH87 from Kyeburn to Outram due to a bridge washout at Kokonga

SH83 from Otematata to Aviemore, due to flooding

SH90 between Tapanui (Otago) and Waikoikoi (Southland) due to flooding

Check highway conditions at: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/?layers=road-closures

Check local road conditions at: www.cluthadc.govt.nz; www.dunedin.govt.nz; www.codc.govt.nz; www.waitaki.govt.nz and www.qldc.govt.nz

Check river levels at: https://www.orc.govt.nz/managing-our-environment/natural-hazards/flooding/heavy-rain-event-january-2021

Check forecasts at www.metservice.com and the thunderstorm outlook at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/thunderstorm-outlook

Find more from Emergency Management Otago on InfoPages.
 
 
 
