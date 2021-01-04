Serious Crash, SH29, Lower Kaimai - Bay Of Plenty"

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on SH29, Lower Kaimai Ranges.

Police were alerted to the car vs truck crash between Soliders Road and Valley View Road at around 5:23am.

An update on injuries will be provided when able.

The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as there will be significant delays.

