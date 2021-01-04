State Highway One (River Road), Upper Hutt - Wellington
Monday, 4 January 2021, 10:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One lane of State Highway 1 (River Road) , Upper Hutt
will be closed for a short time following a van vs cyclist
crash.
Police were alerted to the crash at around
8:12am.
The cyclist has been transported to hospital
with serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is at
the scene.
The southbound lane will be shut shortly
while the scene is examined.
Diversions will be put in
place.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays.
In October, the public rewarded the government for the way it has steered New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis this year, and rightly so. The Labour-led government’s handling of the pandemic was not only the year’s top political accomplishment but - almost certainly – there are New Zealanders alive at Christmas time this year who would not have been if there had been a National government in office. That’s not an ideological point. Judging by their early response to the crisis, National would have almost certainly not gone in so early and so hard. The reality is that there would have been a human cost if economic wellbeing had been given more emphasis, early on... More>>