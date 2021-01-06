Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Thames Food And Buskers Festival To Be Hosted In March 2021 Featuring Celebrity Cook Ganesh Raj

Wednesday, 6 January 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Thames Business Association

The Thames Food and Buskers Festival will be held on Friday March 5th and Saturday March 6th 2021.

This exciting new festival will feature gourmet food stalls, live music and entertainment for the whole family, in beautiful Thames on the Coromandel Peninsula.

The festival will also feature restaurateur, television host and food education advocate Ganesh Raj presenting cooking masterclasses.

The Thames Food and Buskers Festival is free to attend, except for the Ganesh Raj masterclasses which will be ticketed. Tickets for these classes go on sale in February 2021. More details to come.

Event organiser, Sue Lewis-O'Halloran, Chief Executive Officer of the Thames Business Association shares “the first-ever Thames Food and Buskers Festival is a wonderful opportunity to get together as a community, as well as bring people from near and far. We will celebrate food and entertainment, with a focus on local produce and an opportunity to meet one of New Zealand’s most well-known cooks.”

Ganesh will be hosting a series of special cooking masterclasses as part of the festival. All classes will include a shared meal, with a focus on bringing people together with food. “I love the provinces of NZ and want to help shine a light on the unique stories and cuisine that comes from them. Thames has such a long and interesting history, and it is exciting to be part of bringing it out to the rest of NZ.” Ganesh is co-host of TV’s successful series Eat Well For Less, host of the popular YouTube cooking series The Humble Yum Yum and is owner operator of award-winning restaurant The Tasting Shed in Auckland. He is a passionate foodie and was named as Metro’s Restaurant Personality of the Year two years running. An advocate for delicious and budget conscious dishes for families, he shares this knowledge in an engaging and highly entertaining way.

Sue adds “our festival provides a chance to showcase this beautiful town on the Coromandel, filled with history and wonderful heritage attractions, plus amazing outdoor adventure trails for keen trampers and cyclists. This is a family friendly festival, for all ages and stages and we aim to have something for everyone to enjoy.”

In addition to offerings at the festival, visitors to the area can catch the famous Thames Market on Saturday morning, which offers an eclectic array of treasures and local produce.

Thames is an easy day trip, being just a short drive from major centres, Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga, or for those who choose to settle in for a coastal getaway weekend, there are fantastic local accommodation options available.

The major festivities will take place in Thames township on Saturday March 6, with buskers performing along the main street and food stalls galore in Mary Street. Friday March 5, will be a more intimate event.

The Thames Food and Buskers Festival 2021 is proudly presented by the Thames Business Association, with the support of the Thames Coromandel District Council.

For more information visit the Thames Business Association Facebook Page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Thames Business Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Senate Races In Georgia

Hi and happy New Year.
Currently, the Republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate, the upper chamber of US Congress. If the Democrats can manage to win both the Senate races in Georgia tomorrow (NZ time) then vice -President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote on any legislation coming down the pike over the next four years.

Anything less, and President Joe Biden will have to go cap in hand to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and negotiate every aspect of his legislative agenda.... More>>


 
 

Waikeria Prison Riot: Waikeria 16 Have Surrendered - Maori Party

At approximately midday today, the 16 of Waikeria surrendered, escorted out by Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party... More>>

ALSO:

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated

The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 